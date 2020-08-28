Crews fight garage fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department doused a garage fire late on Thursdsay night, Aug. 27.

The department received a call at 9:48 p.m., for a report of smoking coming out of a garage in the 300-block of Patterson Road.

The first officer to arrive on scene confirmed the fire was in the detached garage. Platoon captain Dennis Miller said crews performed an offensive attack and quickly extinguished the fire.

Three engines, a command unit, rescue truck along with 15 fire personnel were at the scene, along with RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

