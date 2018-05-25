A map from the BC Wildfire Service of the site of the blaze burning in a remote area between Malakwa and Revelstoke.

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

BC Wildfire Service crews are currently fighting a small blaze which broke out north of Malakwa and Revelstoke on Tuesday and has now grown to four hectares in size.

The fire is burning in a steep, remote area of the Anstey mountain range near the Perry River and is currently classed as active and out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

Currently there are 20 fire crew members and one piece of heavy equipment allocated to fight the blaze.

It is suspected the Perry River fire, located near the 5200 Road, was caused by human activity.

Related link: Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Currently crews in the Kamloops Fire Centre are responding to two other fires in the region.

The Allie Lake fire 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops has jumped from 60 hectares to an estimated 800 hectares in size.

The out-of-control burn is right on the perimeter of the devastating 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire, however crews says this is a new wildfire and not related to last year’s blaze.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Ground crews and aircraft are also still responding to a wildfire approximately 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Xusum Creek.

hr width=”75%”>

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Carli’s Cultural Connections: Kelowna’s Kasugai Gardens

Just Posted

City of Kelowna to consider council pay hike to offset loss of tax-free allowance

Move could see mayor get and $11,830 pay hike and councillors a $3,050 increase

Kelowna residents to honour the dead with walk of memories

The walk will honour each phase of life

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 800 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Declining mule deer tracked in new study

Wildlife research collaborators join forces on research initiative

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

It’s official: Basran to seek second term as Kelowna’s mayor

Colin Basran said despite the success of first four years, there more to be done

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Rockets donate $12K to Kidney Foundation of Canada

Kelowna jerseys auctioned off as part of WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

Trans-Canada Highway reopens to traffic early Friday morning

Most Read