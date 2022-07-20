Crews keep Lytton wildfire at bay

The Nohomin Creek wildfire west of Lytton continues to sit at 2,058 hectares as of Wednesday morning (July 20).

On Monday (July 18), the fire expanded in the southern corner of the west flank. After the fire in that area became more active on Tuesday afternoon, crews used helicopters to successfully bucket and cool down the area.

The south flank burned uneven and patchy. Crews mopped up the line and were able to extinguish hot spots 50 feet into the perimeter.

Along the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park walking path, crews continued to lay down hose and sprinklers. They now have more than 1,500 feet of hose laid out.

Containment lines continue to hold up along the north, east, and south walls despite some afternoon wind gusts.

The western flank still remains the most active and mountainous terrain makes it difficult for crews to fight. Some crews were able to make their way up the terrain on the north flank while another crew completed a new contingency line that’s closer to the north flank and ties into the cliff.

Helicopters will continue to bucket the fire at the north and south flanks today. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is still deemed as out of control.

With warmer and drier weather forecasted as the week goes on, fire behaviour is expected to increase.

