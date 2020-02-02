Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

Some parts of the North Okanagan and Shuswap are still without power following heavy winds on Feb. 1. (Kelly Hopkins -Facebook)

Following the wind and rain squalls on Feb. 1, several areas of the North Okanagan and Shuswap were left without power as the wind felled trees and broke power lines. By the morning of Feb. 2, BC Hydro crews had made good progress restoring power to the region.

A few isolated areas still do not have power. Two small outages still need to be repaired in the Salmon Arm area and there is another outage in the Grindrod area but each of these affects less than five properties according to BC Hydro’s outage report. There is another small outage in the Solsqua Sicamous Road area near Sicamous. The Sicamous outage affected 1,700 people at its peak.

Crews will be heading to an outage in #Sicamous affecting 1,700 customers. Updates here: https://t.co/UUGhqIEyad pic.twitter.com/mWcAhy3ida — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 1, 2020

Parts of the rural areas east of Vernon are also without power. There are small outages south of Lavington, in the Trinity Valley area and near Cherryville.



