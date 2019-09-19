(Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Crews put out small fire in Rutland home

The fire which was located on the second floor of the townhouse complex is now out

Fire crews responded quickly to reports of smoke coming from the master bedroom of a Rutland townhouse on Thursday evening.

Fire crews remain on scene checking for any extensions.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
