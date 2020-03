West Kelowna crews responded to the call just after 2:00 p.m.

An injured hiker was taken down a West Kelowna trail by fire crews. (Contributed)

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said his crews responded to a call just after 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Mar. 16).

Brolund said the call was for a hiker who had twisted their ankle on the trail just above Talus Ridge Drive.

“Crews used a basket stretcher to carry the patient down to the ambulance, and from there BCEHS took over,” Brolund said.

The individual had no other injuries.

READ: West Kelowna facilities and programs could soon be cancelled due to COVID-19

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter

City of West Kelowna