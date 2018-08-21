Al Waters/Capital News

Updated: Rutland house fire started by cooking onion rings

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Kelowna

A dog, two cats, one teen and an adult are in the care of Emergency Social Services following a grease fire that spread quickly and severely damaged their home.

Brooklyn Charest, 15, was cooking onion rings when the fire started in the kitchen of her home. Charest and her mother Monica Lantz are tenants in the house, with three pets, two of which have been rescued by firefighters.

The pair had just moved in and purchased $5,000 worth of furniture, Lantz said, and they are not insured. One cat is still inside the building, but Violet the cat and a dog are safe and sound.

The damage is extensive in the kitchen, and cabinets were damaged as firefighters pulled down parts of the ceiling to ensure the fire didn’t get into the attic.

When crews arrived flames were visible, said platoon captain Kelly Stephens. The second cat has been rescued.

Three firetrucks are on scene of the house fire on Dougall Road South. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof and the front window. According to witness reports, the fire started from the stove. A woman was home at the time of the fire, as well as two pets. Firefighters were able to rescue a cat.

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire reported on Dougall Road in Rutland at around 11 a.m.

More to come.


