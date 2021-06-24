Emergency crews, including a fire helicopter, responded to a grass fire in the 2600 block of West Bench Drive on the morning of June 24. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Crews respond to fire on West Bench Drive near Penticton

Fire near Selby Park reported on morning of June 24

Emergency crews were called to a grass fire in around the 2600 block of West Bench Drive, near Selby Park, on Thursday, June 24 around 9:40 a.m.

The blaze, measuring 15 metres by 18 metres at the time of the call, was moving up the side of a hill in the area.

Police and firefighters are present, along with a firefighting helicopter.

“When the crews arrived on the scene, they recognized that the driveway was providing a fire break. The fire was under control when we arrived at the scene,” said Capt. Rob Trupp of the Penticton Fire Department.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene for another hour, he said.

