Crews respond to rollover on highway between Vernon and Kelowna

A tow truck operator responds to a rollover on Highway 97 near Bailey Road Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that went off Highway 97 near Vernon Wednesday evening. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that went off Highway 97 near Vernon Wednesday evening. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A single-vehicle rollover closed a lane of traffic northbound towards Vernon Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Highway 97 near the intersection of Bailey Road, between Vernon and Lake Country, Dec. 31. A tow truck operator was on scene shortly after 10 a.m.

The vehicle, a minivan, was left crumpled on one side with airbags deployed. No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident, said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon RCMP media relations officer.

AIM Roads was on scene conducting traffic controls on Bailey Road.

Another crash took place on the same stretch of highway just hours earlier, in the evening of Dec. 30.

A vehicle heading southbound went off road and landed on its side near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive around 6:45 p.m.

”The two occupants were transported by BC Ambulance Service for non-life threatening injuries prior to police arrival,” Terleski said.

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crash