Crews had to access the Care Closet Thrift Store’s roof to inspect their A/C unit when it began smoking this afternoon. No damage has been reported, traffic is reduced to one lane on Main Street while crews investigate (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Crews respond to smoke at Penticton thrift store

The rooftop A/C unit began filling the building with smoke, prompting them to evacuate

No it’s not a fire sale at the Care Closet Thrift Store, it was nearly a fire today at approximately 3:00 p.m. when the air conditioning unit’s motor blew.

According to staff at the store, located at 574 Main St., they heard a large pop come from their rooftop A/C on May 24 and decided to turn off it’s power. When smoke started filling the building, however, they decided to play it safe rather than sorry and evacuate the building and call the Penticton Fire Department to investigate.

According to Capt. Rob Trupp the crew is investigating the source of the smoke from the A/C and will ventilate the building with their positive pressure fan after it has been addressed. He said the staff made the right call when they cut power to the unit, as that would be the first step his crew would have taken.

Traffic is reduced to one lane on Main Street beginning at White Avenue as crews are still on scene.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Just Posted

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

Kelowna RCMP raid home on Lawson Avenue

RCMP, Emergency Response Team execute search warrant, one man arrested

Developer breaks ground on downtown Kelowna rental housing project

Apartments at 726 Clement Ave. are projected to cost $1,300 per month or $1,780 per month

UPDATE: BC SPCA dog still missing in Kelowna

Copper escaped from a backyard in East Kelowna on May 19

Registration open for motionball Kelowna

The 8th annual Special Olympics fundraiser will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 21

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Rally for climate justice strikes Okanagan yet again

A handful of students were seen rallying in front of the Okanagan Science Centre

North Okanagan RCMP ready to arrest, for kids

Suspects sought for Jail & Bail Thursday, May 30

Most Read