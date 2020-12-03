Crews respond to smoke-filled room at Rutland Senior Secondary

Staff and students have been reported safe

Fire crews are searching Rutland Senior Secondary for the source of smoke. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

UPDATE: 3:21 p.m.

Staff and students are going back into the school.

The cause of the smoke was a malfunctioning HVAC unit. Fire crews are now leaving the scene.

—

The Kelowna Fire Department is responding to a report of a room filling up with smoke at Rutland Senior Secondary.

The call came in at 2:43 p.m.

Capital News reporter Phil McLachlan has said staff and students have been evacuated and are safe outside of the school. Some students have said they think the smoke is coming from one of the school’s science classrooms or a home economics classroom.

Fire crews are now searching the school for the search of the smoke.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter