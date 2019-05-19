Crews responding to car crash in West Kelowna

Reports indicate there has been a car crash at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road in West Kelowna. The fire department is responding to the scene.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
A collision has been reported at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road.
Reports indicate there has been a car crash at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road in West Kelowna. The fire department is responding to the scene.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday
A collision has been reported at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road.
Gardeners will come together June 29, for the 22nd Juried Flower Show
A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the last two days of the the Victoria Day weekend.
Joan Phillip acclaimed as NDP candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
Knox Mountain Drive and the base parking lot will be fully closed until Tuesday
Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares
Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job
Lineup around the block in Vernon for start of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital
CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history
A seperate campaign for the man killed in the April 14 shooting is nearing $25,000 raised.
Public safety minister maintains Newsome Creek concerns in hands of local government
Giant’s Head Rink had been one of three facilities in Summerland
Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay
Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire
Vernon local James Leigh recently completed the third of five legs of the journey, travelling through China and Kazakhstan
About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions
Riders from across the Okanagan travelled to Coldstream to train for the 2019 55+ Senior Games, which take place in Kelowna this fall.
A man lying on the sidewalk just after midnight was pronounced dead a short time later
Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound
Cornelius volleys home late goal for Vancouver