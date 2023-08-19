UPDATE: Fast-moving grass fire in Penticton under control

Crews are responding a fast-moving grass fire on Saturday, Aug. 19, in West Bench. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The grass fire in the West Bench area of Penticton is now under control, following a quick response from crews Saturday afternoon.

Officials from the Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire Service worked together in tackling the blaze at Newton Drive and West Bench Drive.

The fire was reported to be across from the area’s elementary school.

BCWS mapped the fire at .3 hectares. It is suspected as human-caused and now listed as “under control.”

Two attack crews were on scene just before 3 p.m., and helicopters were involved in the initial response.

RCMP were also on scene.

