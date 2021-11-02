Crews respond to Kelowna house fire

Kelowna firefighters extinguished an early morning house fire on Tuesday (Nov. 2).

The call for a house on fire on Fuller Avenue came at around 8 a.m., with the back of the house fully engulfed in flames. The flames had spread to a nearby home but were quickly knocked down.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There is no information yet on the number of occupants at the time of the fire, and no information on injuries yet.

