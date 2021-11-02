(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Crews respond to Kelowna house fire

The flames had spread to a nearby home

Kelowna firefighters extinguished an early morning house fire on Tuesday (Nov. 2).

The call for a house on fire on Fuller Avenue came at around 8 a.m., with the back of the house fully engulfed in flames. The flames had spread to a nearby home but were quickly knocked down.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There is no information yet on the number of occupants at the time of the fire, and no information on injuries yet.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna to look into free transit every Saturday in December

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black ice on Okanagan roads

Just Posted

In southern Canada, driving on ice is something to avoid. In parts of the North, it’s the only wintertime option - and for some adventurers, part of the attraction. But that option will soon cease to exist on one well-known route: the 187 kilometres between Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Destination Canada MANDATORY CREDIT
Black ice on Okanagan roads

(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Crews respond to Kelowna house fire

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
City of Kelowna to look into free transit every Saturday in December

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna city council rejects bid for Rutland pot shop