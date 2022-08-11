A camper, green bin, mobile home and household debris floating in the Tulameen River following the November 2021 floods. (BC Government photo)

Crews resume debris removal along Tulameen River following flood threats

Evacuation alerts for potential flooding were rescinded by the RDOS last month

Debris removal on the Tulameen River waterway has resumed more than a month after flood warnings in the area were rescinded.

Representatives from B.C. Spill Response says the resumption of cleanups began this week, with the removal of a vehicle from the riverbank about three kilometres east of Coalmont among the highlights.

“Crews were also able to mobilize west of Sasquatch Provincial Park and are planning to address large volumes of woody debris that has accumulated in the area,” they added in a tweet.

The public has been encouraged to stay away from riverbanks and to avoid areas with fast-moving water since the spring.

After a devastating November 2021, residents in the area faced additional flood threats in June amid delayed snowmelt.

Evacuation orders for properties along the Tulameen River were rescinded in July.

