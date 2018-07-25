Crews suppressing hot spots in Glenfir wildfire near Naramata

Ground crews and air support worked at suppressing hot spots at a wildfire burning near Naramata.
The Glenfir Road wildfire, 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata, is estimated at 32 hectares in size and is producing smoke due to ignition of un-burnt fuels that are located in small crevices and steep canyons.
Winds had been proving to be a challenge for crews, especially in the gulley. As a result, helicopters were utilized to perform bucketing action in this area on Tuesday.
The fire was discovered on July 17 after a lightning storm rolled through the Okanagan.