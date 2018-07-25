The Glenfir Road wildfire is burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata and estimated to be 32 hectares. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Crews suppressing hot spots in Glenfir wildfire near Naramata

The Glenfir Road wildfire, 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata, is estimated at 32 hectares

Ground crews and air support worked at suppressing hot spots at a wildfire burning near Naramata.

The Glenfir Road wildfire, 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata, is estimated at 32 hectares in size and is producing smoke due to ignition of un-burnt fuels that are located in small crevices and steep canyons.

Winds had been proving to be a challenge for crews, especially in the gulley. As a result, helicopters were utilized to perform bucketing action in this area on Tuesday.

The fire was discovered on July 17 after a lightning storm rolled through the Okanagan.

