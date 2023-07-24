Crews use creek water to knock down Kelowna Rail Trail fire

Cause of the fire is not yet known

A small brush fire was quickly knocked down by crews on Kelowna’s rail trail on July 24.

Emergency crews responded to the area of the trail near Weddle Place and Richter Street just after 3p.m., greeted by a fire approximately five feet by five feet.

Responders, who utilized an ATV to battle the blaze, were able to use water from the nearby creek to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

