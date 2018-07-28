Mount Eneas while BC Wildfire Service conducts burn operations. - Matthias Noelle photo

Crews work to extinguish hotspots from wildfire near Peachland

The Mount Eneas wildfire is considered held at this time

The Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland is being held.

Night crews worked overnight to continue suppression techniques, according to BC Wildfire’s Service’s website.

The fire is 1,793 hectares in size and is still active at this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

Crews are also patrolling the area to extinguish hotspots and 87 firefighters and 6 pieces of heavy equipment were on site yesterday, the website said.

The challenges for crews are patches of unburned fuel that can flare up within the fire’s perimeter, the Wildfire Service said.

All evacuation alerts for the area have been rescinded.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire remains active
Next story
No changes overnight to Kelowna wildfire

Just Posted

No changes overnight to Kelowna wildfire

The wildfire started from two youths playing with a lighter

Crews work to extinguish hotspots from wildfire near Peachland

The Mount Eneas wildfire is considered held at this time

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire remains active

The Goode’s Creek fire is burning at 577 hectares

Wildfire still out of control near Naramata

The Glenfir Road wildfire is still 32 hectares in size

Wildfires cause havoc for humans, but not deer

Small fires don’t have much of an impact on Okanagan wildfire

Three youth in police custody for Rutland fire

A number of witnesses who saw five to six youth leaving the area

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Restriction in effect for Crown land near Placer Mountain wildfire

The wildfire is located 37 kilometres south of Princeton

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Update: Planned ignition takes place on Placer Mountain wildfire

Placer Mountain and Snow Mountain fires near Keremeos continue to grow

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. towns

Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

Most Read