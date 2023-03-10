Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue Feb. 28. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue Feb. 28. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Crime ruled out in discovery of body on Vernon street

Remains were found on 15th Avenue Feb. 28

Suspicions have eased after a body was found on a roadway Feb. 28.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP does not believe any criminality is involved in the death.

Police were called to the 4100 block of 15th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. where a deceased person was found on the roadway.

“In partnership with the BC Coroners Service, a full and comprehensive investigation was conducted and no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in the person’s death,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the man.”

Out of respect for privacy for the deceased, no additional information will be released.

READ MORE: Body found on Vernon street has RCMP suspicious

READ MORE: Mission gives Vernon’s homeless hope, providing 1,750 showers a year

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. ends mandatory vaxx policy for public service staff with exception of health-care workers
Next story
Veterans Affairs closes assisted-dying investigation, says four cases were ‘isolated’

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)
Kelowna firefighter pleads guilty to voyeurism

Kelowna International Airport.
Kelowna RCMP warn about the dangers of pointing lasers at planes

A man attempted to break into The Hype on Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna but nothing was stolen. (Paul Lesage/Kelowna Alert Facebook)
Downtown Kelowna retail store broken into, nothing stolen

Kelowna tennis player Calvin Thalheimer is bound for Spain this summer to play on the Europe pro tennis circuit. (Instagram)
Kelowna tennis player aces the pro circuit

Pop-up banner image