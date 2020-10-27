Crime spree ends with foot race through downtown Vernon

Alberta man arrested after dining and dashing, crashing car into police cruisers

An Alberta man is in police custody after leading officers on a foot chase through downtown Vernon Monday afternoon after crashing into two cruisers and a civilian’s car.

A restaurant in the 3600 block of 32nd Street reported a diner had dashed without footing the bill around 1:15 p.m., Oct. 26. While Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were responding to the incident, a second theft was reported only four blocks away.

In both incidents, a description of the suspect and his vehicle with licence plate were reported by staff.

The vehicle was found in the 3300 block of 31st Avenue. But when police attempted to arrest the suspect, the man attempted to flee in his vehicle.

“The man crashed into two police vehicles and one civilian vehicle, narrowly missing two of our officers, while attempting to evade police,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“When his vehicle became disabled, the man ran from the vehicle and our officers pursued the suspect on foot.”

The man ran into a business in the 3300 block of 30th Avenue where police caught up with him. He was arrested without further incident.

The 31-year-old man from Alberta faces a number of potential criminal charges including theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

The man was slapped with a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

He remains in custody awaiting his first appearance in court.

No injuries were reported during the incident and police continue to investigate.

