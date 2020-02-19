Crime Stoppers: Kelowna’s most wanted

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following man who is wanted on a province-wide warrant.
John Brent Anderson (DOB 1962-02-03) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000. Anderson is described as:
- a 58-year-old Caucasian man
- 6’0” tall
- 221 lbs
- He has brown hair and hazel eyes
Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at
1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net. RCMP File # 2019-55586