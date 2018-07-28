Mountain bike, among other items, stolen in West Kelowna and Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help in solving this week’s crimes.

A boat was reported stolen from the Manteo Beach Resort parking lot located on the 3700 block of Lakeshore Road just before midnight on Saturday, July 21, according to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

The boat was reported to have been involved in a vehicular hit and run shortly after being stolen as it was towed away in a dark green Jeep Cherokee. The stolen boat is a 2000 Seadoo Challenger 180 with a 2000 Mercury 210 HP jet drive motor on a 2000 Shorelander trailer bearing Alberta plate number P80355.

The boat is white with a maroon stripe and has HIN number 0E375282 and held three paddleboards and ski equipment, according to Crime Stoppers in a news release.

Sometime during the early hours of July 17, a Global News vehicle parked on Selkirk Drive was broken into. Thieves made off with $10,000 worth of camera equipment held in the back seat. The stolen equipment includes a Sony PMW350 camera with serial number 11849 and a Fujinon lens with serial number 6500733. There are “Global” stickers on the sides of the camera. Both items were inside a blue soft-sided camera bag, the release said.

Thieves were also active in West Kelowna this week.

Sometime between July 19 and July 20 an electric scooter was stolen from a parking lot near the West Kelowna bus exchange area on Elliott Road near Main Street, the release said. The 2016 Reacon scooter was locked to a cement barrier and also had the front wheel locked. The scooter had motorcycle saddlebags attached with a helmet inside. The saddlebags were new as they had been stolen and replaced about three months ago, the release said.

The scooter belongs to a man with disabilities who saved for a year to purchase the scooter and relies on it to get around. The serial number for the scooter is LJ7W102EXG1608107.

This very distinctive high-end bicycle was cut from a vehicle parked in parking stall 35 at the Cove Resort on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna on July 18 between 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The bike is a 2018 Santa Cruz Tallboy 3 carbon mountain bike with serial number R0011J05018, the release said.

The bike has a black frame with gold lettering, a gold seat post, chain, rear cassette, rear shocks and forks. The decaling on the rear shocks and forks is orange. It is also equipped with ENVE carbon handlebars and rims. The tires are Schwalbe 29X2.6 Nobby Nics and the frame has a OneUp Components pump mounted next to the black Arundel carbon water bottle cage.

The grips are grey Ergon GE1 Evo grips. Also unique to this bike are the Race Face Next SL cranks with florescent yellow rubber boots. The bike is valued at $14,000, the release said.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

