Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on Kelowna condo thefts

Kelowna RCMP and Crime Stoppers are looking to identify these two suspects in relation to thefts at a Bernard Ave condo complex. (Crime Stoppers/Facebook) Kelowna RCMP and Crime Stoppers are looking to identify these two suspects in relation to thefts at a Bernard Ave condo complex. (Crime Stoppers/Facebook) Kelowna RCMP and Crime Stoppers are looking to identify these two suspects in relation to thefts at a Bernard Ave condo complex. (Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

Kelowna RCMP and Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan are appealing to the public for help identifying two suspects that are repeatedly breaking into a condo complex on Bernard Avenue.

Crime Stoppers shared images of the two suspects on social media. The pair has allegedly broken into the building in the 1100-block of Bernard at least three times.

The latest incident was Aug. 8 at 5:20 a.m. The suspects broke into three storage lockers taking approximately $10,000 in construction tools, according to the post.

Anyone who recognizes these men or has information regarding the crime is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or report anonymously with Crime Stoppers. The information could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

READ MORE: Kelowna queer bar ordered to pay drag performer for services, entertainment

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelownaRCMPtheft