Crime Stoppers reports thefts and damages in Central Okanagan

A vehicle was stolen in Kelowna Friday and other thefts were reported in the area

Help solve this week’s crimes in Kelowna and West Kelowna by reporting information to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

A thief took advantage of a truck parked in a secluded area to steal gas March 12. A woman had left her Chevy Colorado truck parked in an area on Bulman Road near Hereron Road and when she returned to it around 7:30 p.m. she discovered a male lying by the vehicle who quickly left before she got too close.

She drove away but soon noticed the smell of gasoline, causing her to pull over to the side of the road where she found she was leaving a trail of gas. The attending tow truck driver discovered a small hole drilled into the gas tank. The male that she caught at the truck is described as being a Caucasian, approximately 30 years of age with a medium build, blonde hair and a very long beard. He was wearing a baseball hat and Carhartt-type work clothes. He drove away in a black Ford Focus, said Crime Stoppers.

A vehicle was also stolen from the 400 block of Banks Road Friday in Kelowna.

A woman who left her vehicle parked returned on Monday to a pile of glass where the SUV used to be. The stolen car is a black 2003 Saturn Vue with BC licence plate number FJ243T and VIN 5GZCZ43D23S815624.

Thefts were also reported in West Kelowna recently.

A truck parked in a driveway on the 2400 block of Tallus Ridge Drive was entered during the early hours of March 12. The white 2005 Toyota Tacoma was reportedly locked when suspects entered and stole a cordless Milwaukee saw and other work tools, said Crime Stoppers.

Also taken were a quad helmet with goggles and gold panning equipment including 2 LED wands and a Gold Bug 2 metal detector. Another SUV was entered just down the street but all the suspect left with was insurance papers and an old pair of sneakers.

Residents of a home on the 3300 block of McIver Road in West Kelowna contacted RCMP March 10 when they found two cars in their driveway had been shot at with a BB gun, said Crime Stoppers. A green 2014 Hyundai Accent had a hole in the rear driver side taillight (with the BB pellet lodged inside) and a green Volkswagen Beetle had a chip on the window.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

