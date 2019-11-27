Crime Stoppers Okanagan search for suspect involved in punching a car in Kelowna last weekend. (Photo: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers search for alleged car-puncher in Kelowna

The incident happened on Nov. 24 has been reported to the RCMP

The search for an alleged car-puncher is still ongoing after a late night incident in downtown Kelowna last weekend.

On Nov. 24, a post was made on the Facebook page ‘Kelowna Alert’ of a man who is believed to had been caught punching a car and aggressively yelling at a female driver who was leaving work that night.

After the incident was reported to the authorities, Crime Stoppers Okanagan released the photo of the suspect believed to be involved in the frightening alteraction.

The alleged car-puncher was spotted near Lawrence Avenue and Water Street at around 2 a.m.

Any information on the incident or the suspect are asked to be directed to Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges
Next story
New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport

Just Posted

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Murder charges laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

Blake Jolicoeur, 36, from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death

Kelowna community helps Legion raise $201,726 with poppy drive

The Kelowna Legion’s drive supports veterans and communities throughout Okanagan

Crime Stoppers search for alleged car-puncher in Kelowna

The incident happened on Nov. 24 has been reported to the RCMP

Big White Ski Resort set to kick off the season on Thursday

Sun Run, Easy Street and Free Way runs are expected to be open this weekend

VIDEO: Flames try to focus on hockey as Brind’Amour confirms coach hit players

Hurricanes head coach spent four seasons behind Carolina’s bench with Bill Peters

Straight from DeHart

Earthly Creations marks 20 years in business

New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport

The new procedures come into effect on Dec. 5

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

LETTER: Court decision could lead to two-tier health care system

Dr. Day’s proposals will create longer waiting times for those who cannot afford to pay

COLUMN: Forestry deserves to be discussed in Ottawa

Federal throne speech will occur on Dec. 5

North Okanagan community offers free bus rides

Free transit all day within city of Vernon limits

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Most Read