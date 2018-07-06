Crimes remain unsolved in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to find thieves in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Police are still on the lookout for suspects in the theft of an ATV that occurred June 10 on the 4000 block of June Springs Rd. Around 4 a.m. a white Ford F550 dump truck pulled up to the side of the road near the residence.

The suspect was wearing a high-visibility vest making it appear to the home owners they were construction workers. Later that morning the home owners then discovered their fence at the rear of the property had been cut and their shop had been broken into, according to Crime Stoppers in a news release.

Stolen was a blue 2007 Polaris quad (VIN # is 4X1TN76AX7A961935) with large 21 inch tires and no battery attached. A few weeks later the owner reported seeing a male riding his quad past him at a very high speed. .

Camera gear was stolen more recently in Kelowna.

Sometime overnight on July 1 a theft occurred from a parked vehicle on the 1000 block of Invermere Road. Professional camera gear, a number of lenses and multiple sd cards were stolen from the vehicle.

Among the gear stolen was also a DJI Mavic Pro Drone with a controller, and IPAD mini, a Sony a7ii camera with serial # S01-3408202-5 with a Sony 28-70 lens, a Canon 16-35mm lens, a Nikon 55-200mm f/4-5.6g ED VR II, FotodioX mount adaptor, 5 SD cards, multiple charger cables and straps, as well as some athletic gear and an ironman Timex watch, the release said.

West Kelowna had its share of thefts this week as well.

On July 1 between 4 and 6 p.m. a trailer parked on the 1600 block of Newport Road was stolen. This trailer is 2003 white Interstate Box Trailer with license plate 06334U and VIN # 4RACS14203N024148. The trailer has a faded logo on the side saying“Lenarcic Bros. The trailer was full of work tools and construction equipment valuing over $15,000.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

