Critteraid looks for homes for 50 cats

Animals had been taken from home in Kaleden

Critteraid, a Summerland-based animal sanctuary, has taken in around 50 cats and kittens from a Kaleden home.

Jess Byer, animal care director at Critteraid, said the homeowner had stared with a couple of cats, but since the cats had not been spayed and neutered, their population soon increased.

“It can happen a lot quicker than most people realize,” Byer said.

She explained that cats can have litters every three months. Unspayed kittens can become pregnant at the age of five months.

“That’s why we’re big advocates of spaying and neutering,” she added.

The owner of the cats also had some mental health problems and had not been able to spay and neuter the animals.

Critteraid normally has 40 to 60 cats and kittens in its care. When the Kaleden cats were taken in, volunteers quickly found foster homes for them.

Volunteers are now working to get the cats and kittens into permanent homes.

“All of them are very loving,” Byer said.

The few not in care have significant health issues, including eye problems and leg problems.

Those interested in adopting a cat or kitten are asked to visit Critteraid’s website at Critteraid.org or contact 250-488-3226.

Previous story
New bat moving into B.C.
Next story
Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Just Posted

Motorbike allegedly hit by truck in West Kelowna

A motorbiker was taken to hospital with serious injury

Dump truck tips over in West Kelowna

A dump truck unloading gravel at Bylands Garden Centre tipped over, Thursday

Do the right thing, get a ticket

RCMP handing out tickets to kids who are positive role models

West Kelowna RCMP use ATVs in off roads arrest

A driver was operating a stolen vehicle on back country forestry roads

Break-in suspect tracked down by RCMP canine in Oyama

The suspect was tracked down a short distance from the business by Police Service Dog Dex

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire now at 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

More housing, more subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

Sun Devils take mosquito tourney in Cranbrook

Kelowna defeated host team in the final of the Cranbrook Summer Slugfest.

Critteraid looks for homes for 50 cats

Animals had been taken from home in Kaleden

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Warriors deal Stevenson to land veteran D-man

West Kelowna has acquired defenseman Cory Babichuk from the Surrey Eagles.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

Most Read