Drugs, guns, weapons, bikes seized after Rutland property search by Kelowna RCMP. (Contributed)

Crossbow, guns, drugs seized in raid of Kelowna residence

A property in Rutland was searched during investigation into local drug trafficking

Kelowna RCMP have seized a number of drugs, guns, weapons and stolen property after the search of a Rutland home.

During an investigation into suspected local drug trafficking, the RCMP Community Safety Unit searched the residence on March 13 where a total of four people were taken into custody.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

Among the weapons were rifles and handguns as well as a crossbow and a compound bow. Suspected stolen bicycles were also recovered.

The four people were later released by RCMP without charges pending further investigation and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada will consider charges going forward.

Most Read