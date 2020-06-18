A moose swimming along the Peachland shores of Okanagan Lake on June 16. (Allie Brophy photo)

Crowd on beach forces moose to swim across Okanagan Lake

A moose attempted to swim ashore in Peachland on Wednesday but was scared off by people

What was referred to as a strange sight by a Peachland resident could have been a harmful event.

A moose was spotted swimming in Okanagan Lake on Wednesday near Beach Avenue in Peachland. Many residents gathered on the beach to watch and photograph the moose as it attempted to come ashore.

However, RCMP claim the moose was unable to swim ashore because of its fear of the people standing on the beach.

The cow moose had swum from the Okanagan Mountain Park area across Okanagan Lake; however, due to a crowd of people on the shore the moose was forced to swim back across the lake again

“West Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public to give our wildlife a wide berth and ensure they have an escape route,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Crowding wildlife of any kind can lead to conflict, injury and even death. You can also face penalties under the B.C. Wildlife Act.”

READ MORE: Moose takes a dip in Okanagan Lake near Peachland

