Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Crown counsel says it is appealing the acquittal of a man who was charged for dangerous driving causing the death of a B.C. doctor.

Ken Chung was acquitted on May 25 on charges related to the death of Dr. Alphonsus Hui, following a trial in January.

Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, was driving to work one morning in 2015 when his vehicle was T-boned by an Audi sedan while making a turn. He died at the scene.

Hui’s family started an online petition earlier this week, calling for the appeal and tougher penalties for those who drive above the speed limit.

The petition has garnered more than 52,000 signatures in four days.

“My father was robbed of seeing my brother get married and continuing his unyielding service to his more than 1000 patients and multiple non-profit organizations that he gave his time and energy to,” Hui’s daughter, Monique, said in the petition. “My twin baby boys will never get to meet their grandfather.”

The BC Prosecution Service wants the acquittal be set aside, a conviction put in place or a new trial ordered, saying the trial judge’s ruling reveals errors of law. It did not provide further details.

