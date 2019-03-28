Crown-Indigenous relations federal minister to stop in Peachland

Carolyn Bennett and Mayor Cindy Fortin will highlight the 2019 federal budget investments

The federal minister of crown-Indigenous relations will be making a stop in Peachland this morning.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and Mayor Cindy Fortin will participate in an event to highlight the 2019 federal budget investments in municipalities through the federal Gas Tax Fund, according to a brief issued by the Government of Canada.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Peachland Community Centre’s council chambers.

Mary Ng, Minister of Canada’s Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, stopped in Kelowna Wednesday to speak with residents about the budget’s building investments when buying a home, attending university making retirement more affordable, but did not announce the date and time.

Canada’s Finance Minister also visited Kelowna’s Okanagan College campus, to speak about the nation’s economy.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough addressed a crowd of roughly 40 people Wednesday morning at the Society of Hope complex.

