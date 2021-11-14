Crown to review charges in relation to Kelowna homicide case

An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna’s Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP Major Crimes Unit has recommended charges to the BC Prosecution Service in relation to the homicide that occurred in the Lower Mission on Oct. 18.

Mounties were called to a residence in the 600-block of Bechard Road just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 18, where investigators located a man’s body. According to the police, a 54-year-old woman was arrested at the scene was released the next day without charge. She was then apprehended again under the Mental Health Act and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

During a press conference on Friday, Nov. 12, Insp. Adam MacIntosh said the Major Crimes Unit has concluded its investigation into the homicide fairly recently. He did not provide a timeline for when the BC Prosecution Service will make its decision on whether or not it will file charges.

“Ultimately, the Crown will decide if there is sufficient information through the investigation to support filing charges,” said MacIntosh.

