Cry for help prompts search in West Kelowna

Call for help sparks search in West Kelowna

A set of suspicious circumstances in West Kelowna Wednesday afternoon sparked a search in Rose Valley.

RCMP were called to the hiking trails located in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna May 23 at 12:20 p.m., where a man and a woman claimed to have heard a bicycle crash noise and a man yelling for help.

Police have learned that the couple were hiking along Purple Trail when they heard the call for assistance.

RCMP, the West Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service responded to the area and called upon Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. An extensive ground search conducted by emergency crews and an aerial search conducted by RCMP Air Services and a Central Okanagan Search and Rescue aircraft have yielded negative results so far.

“Considering the possibility that the individual we are continuing to look for may have left the area under their own strength, police are appealing to the public for information,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“If you have any information regarding who this unknown male may been, you are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.”

