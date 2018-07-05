Crystal Mt. wildfire apparently doused

Wildfire Service says smoke reports didn’t lead to finding a fire

Where there was smoke, there didn’t turn out to be a wildfire.

Smoke was reported in the hills above West Kelowna on Tuesday in what is difficult terrain to access.

But when an initial fire attack crew was sent in to investigate, no fire could be found.

Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, said the area remains under monitoring for further potential fire flare-ups.

“Any fire initially there might have died off at night from the evening moisture created by cooler temperatures at night,” said Bonnett.

“But the crew we sent in there was unable to find the source of the smoke.”

Currently, Bonnett said the fire hazard is a low to very low rating across the Kamloops Fire Centre, the result of precipitation throughout June and lower evening temperatures.

“Every bit of rain is helpful but we’ll see what happens once we get into a heat wave,” she added.

