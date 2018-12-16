CSRD Wants help figuring out antique survey equipment

The piece of equipment was used by Peter Jennings to map out the North Fork Wild near Craigellachie

An item of great historical significance obtained by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has them wishing it came with an instruction manual.

The regional district have come into possession of an original piece of of survey equipment used by Peter Jennings to survey the North Fork Wild. The North Fork Wild 51.42 acre property crisscrossed with trails and renowned for its beauty and biodiversity which is now maintained by the CSRD. The preserved natural area east of Craigallachie near the north fork of the Perry River was donated to the CSRD by Jennings in 2012 to ensure its natural values are conserved.

“The CSRD has obtained this item of equipment and many of Jennings’ original records as part of his estate. The survey tool comes with an antique compass, which has many components. We have not been able to figure out how these parts work together,” a release from the CSRD reads.

The regional district is looking for help from members of the public who might have information on the equipment. Those with information are asked to contact contact Kristina Flackman the CSRD’s Community Parks and Recreation Coordinator, at 250-833-5932. The first person to solve the mystery will win a CSRD baseball cap and stainless steel water bottle.

The survey equipment was used by Jennings who along with his lifelong friend Gerald King conducted an exhaustive mapping survey of the North Fork Wild beginning in the early 1970s. The pair invested countless hours developing a trail network which gives its users access to the area’s hemlock and cedar forests as well as sandy beaches and the Lower Perry River Canyon.

