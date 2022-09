Three vehicles, including a large cube van, were involved in a collision on Hwy. 97 in east Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

One southbound lane was blocked between Hwy. 33 and Banks Road after all three vehicles went over the median, backing up traffic around 1:40p.m. Ambulance attended the scene.

It is believed that all occupants were able to get out of the vehicles.

car accidentCity of KelownaRCMP