Gord Milsom. (Black Press file photo)

Gord Milsom. (Black Press file photo)

Culture plan needs more support: West Kelowna mayor

Council heard an update on the culture plan at its Feb. 28 regular meeting

West Kelowna’s mayor feels more needs to be done to support staff in progressing the community’s culture development plan.

“We need to do more as a city if we are serious about culture within our community,” said Gord Milsom.

The plan was originally put together in 2012 and adopted by council in 2013. The culture sector was then hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our culture restart plan,” said Erin Goodwin, facilities and recreation manager during an update on the plan to council.

Staff outlined four goals and several recommendations for council to consider in moving the plan forward.

Priority items include a cultural round table, festival, event, and program enhancement, as well as marketing, promotion and support.

It’s the support that Milsom felt staff were most in need of.

“You’re probably working on it at the side of your desk because you have other responsibilities,” he added. “In my mind, that’s not right. We’re not doing a full job here. We’re not giving our staff the tools, and proper resources to do the job.”

Coun. Rob Friesen noted the hard work of staff and said he would like to see a to-do list for the plan for next year.

“As we go into 2024 budgeting, I would ask that you come back with a 2024 cultural plan.”

Other recommendations include a public art policy, a cultural summit, a sidewalk cafe and vending policy, and an inventory of cultural spaces and facilities.

READ MORE: Air ambulance called to Highway 5 crash north of Kamloops

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and cultureCity CouncilCity of West KelownaCulture

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind
Next story
Trial set for Salmon Arm man charged with child sexual abuse-related offences

Just Posted

Penticton in March 2023, from West Bench. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Tired of cold weather in the Okanagan? Be optimistic for March, meteorologist says

Conceptual rendering of six-storey residential, commercial building planned for 155-179 Rutland Road North. (Photo contributed)
Revised rental development for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway as it’s expecting 15-25 centimetres from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (DriveBC)
Up to 25cm expected on Coquihalla overnight

Gord Milsom. (Black Press file photo)
Culture plan needs more support: West Kelowna mayor