Curling iron causes West Kelowna fire

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) was called to the scene of a house fire in the 4000-block of Solana Place on the morning of April 26.

Four engines, three safeties and a command unit reported to the single-family home around 8:30 a.m., quickly extinguishing the fire that originated in a bathroom. A hot curling iron was said to be the cause.

Heat damage was done to the walls and ceiling, while smoke damage occurred on the upper floor. There were no injuries.

WKFR is using the incident as an opportunity to remind the public to use heat-generating appliances with caution, especially when they are in close proximity to combustible materials.

