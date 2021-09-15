A map on the BC Hydro website highlighting outages in the area. (Screenshot)

UPDATE: Power restored in parts of Peachland

The outage was caused by a fire and crews were on site to restore power in the area

Update 5:26 p.m.

Crews have restored power to parts of Peachland at the intersection of Highway 97C and Buchanan Road, according to a tweet by DriveBC. It is unclear whether power is back in West Kelowna and Summerland at this time.

More than 3,700 customers are affected by a BC Hydro power outage due to a fire.

The outage is affecting customers in Peachland, Summerland and West Kelowna.

Power has been off since 10:39 a.m. for many, and crews are on-site to restore power in the area.

Traffic is also reported to be backed up in the area.

Currently, there is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

