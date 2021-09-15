UPDATE: Power restored in parts of Peachland

Update 5:26 p.m.
Crews have restored power to parts of Peachland at the intersection of Highway 97C and Buchanan Road, according to a tweet by DriveBC. It is unclear whether power is back in West Kelowna and Summerland at this time.
CLEAR – #BCHwy97 – Expect delays near #Peachland as congestion clears from power outage at the intersection of Buchanan Road. Crews have restored power. https://t.co/Jg6PeBEJh0
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 16, 2021
More than 3,700 customers are affected by a BC Hydro power outage due to a fire.
The outage is affecting customers in Peachland, Summerland and West Kelowna.
Power has been off since 10:39 a.m. for many, and crews are on-site to restore power in the area.
Traffic is also reported to be backed up in the area.
Currently, there is no estimated time for when power will be restored.
