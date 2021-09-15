UPDATE: Power restored in parts of Peachland

The outage was caused by a fire and crews were on site to restore power in the area

A map on the BC Hydro website highlighting outages in the area. (Screenshot)

Update 5:26 p.m.

Crews have restored power to parts of Peachland at the intersection of Highway 97C and Buchanan Road, according to a tweet by DriveBC. It is unclear whether power is back in West Kelowna and Summerland at this time.

CLEAR – #BCHwy97 – Expect delays near #Peachland as congestion clears from power outage at the intersection of Buchanan Road. Crews have restored power. https://t.co/Jg6PeBEJh0 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 16, 2021

—

More than 3,700 customers are affected by a BC Hydro power outage due to a fire.

The outage is affecting customers in Peachland, Summerland and West Kelowna.

Power has been off since 10:39 a.m. for many, and crews are on-site to restore power in the area.

Traffic is also reported to be backed up in the area.

Currently, there is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Walmart remains closed after fire

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of West KelownaKelownapower outagesSummerland