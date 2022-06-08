Penticton city councillor Katie Robinson cuts mayor John Vassilaki’s tie at the start of the June 7 meeting because everyone knows you don’t wear ties in Penticton after May long weekend. (City video)

Cutting ties with the Penticton mayor

Mayor John Vassilaki had his tie cut in half at the start of the council meeting

Wearing ties after May long weekend is a big no-no in Penticton and the mayor should have known better, said councillor Katie Robinson.

At the start of the June 7 city council meeting, Robinson proceeded to cut mayor John Vassilaki’s tie off, with the longtime local politician commenting that ‘another expensive tie has gone to pot.’

“It’s the first meeting after May long and I believe you’re still wearing a tie. That’s a big no-no in our town Mr. Mayor,” said Robinson with scissors in hand.

According to the city’s communication staff, no one is really sure when this started but it’s now a Penticton tradition, heralding the start of summer and Penticton’s casual vibe.

In fact, it isn’t not unusual to see councillors and the mayor in Hawaiian shirts with staff and business people in shorts and beach-like attire around the city during summer months.

Penticton, is after all, a beach town, with a more laidback vibe than bigger cities like Vancouver, Calgary and Surrey.

