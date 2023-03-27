Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 teaches elementary age students about bike safety. (Pixabay image)

Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 teaches elementary age students about bike safety. (Pixabay image)

Cycle safety program for kids coming to Kelowna

Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 will teach confidence and safety when biking

The provincial government is working to ensure elementary students have the skills and safety knowledge needed when it comes to cycling.

Everyone Rides Grade 4-5, delivered by HUB Cycling, is coming to Kelowna.

“Learning confidence and safety skills while cycling will encourage a new generation to make environmentally friendly travel choices,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The program is in its fourth year of helping break down barriers for more people to enjoy the benefits of active transportation.

“For the fourth year of Everyone Rides Grade 4-5, HUB Cycling is excited to provide more than 6,500 elementary students with the opportunity to learn to ride their bikes to and from school,” said Rose Gardner, HUB Cycling director of bike education. “The program can also spark increased cycling among educators and participating families, leading to the health, environmental, and economic benefits that active transportation can bring.”

The program is being taken to 65 schools in 2023. Other than Kelowna, Everyone Rides will also visit the capital region, Metro Vancouver, West Kootenays, and Prince George.

More than 22,000 students have participated in the program since it began. The province has invested $1.4 million into Everyone Rides since 2020.

READ MORE: Balding, beers and bands to support Kelowna's sick children

