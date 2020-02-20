Cyclist hit by semi truck in Vernon

A cyclist was struck by a passing semi truck on 27th Street in Vernon in the early morning hours, according to police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended to the cyclist at 27th Street and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Feb. 19, around 1:40 a.m.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the semi truck had continued northbound on 27th Street after the collision, and may not have realized the vehicle had made contact with the cyclist.

The cyclist was reportedly wearing dark clothing and riding a dark coloured bicycle.

“Police conducted patrols for the semi truck and alerted police officers in the areas north of Vernon,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle was not located.”

Police are investigating the incident.

Those with any information regarding the collision are asked to contact Const. Cocks at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

Brendan Shykora

AccidentsCycling