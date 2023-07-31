Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

The collision happened sometime after 10 a.m.

A cyclist was struck on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna near the Rail Trail. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

Traffic is slow moving on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna after a cyclist was allegedly struck by a car sometime after 10 a.m.

RCMP have been on scene for approximately two hours and have blocked off an eastbound lane of the road near the rail trail.

A vehicle can be seen with damage to the windshield.

One lane of Sexsmith closed in #Kelowna after a cyclist was struck sometime after 10 a.m. Monday pic.twitter.com/9XVrSbXuf2 — Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) July 31, 2023

Injuries are unknown.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

