Cyclist killed in Vernon crash

52-year-old man died from injuries after being hit by Jeep on Kal Lake Road

The RCMP is investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a cyclist in Vernon.

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a call of a serious collision involving a sport utility vehicle and cyclist on Kalamalka Lake Road near the intersection of Pottery Road on April 8 at approximately 4 p.m.

According to police, the cyclist was attempting to cross Kalamalka Lake Road through heavy traffic and between intersections when they were struck by a small Jeep driving north.

The cyclist, a 52-year-old Vernon man, was ejected from his bike and was transported to hospital. He was later declared deceased at hospital. The driver involved in the collision remained on scene and is fully co-operating with the investigation.

“Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and all those who witnessed this tragic event,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations office. “Thank-you to all of those who remained on scene and attempted to provide life-saving assistance to the victim.”

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

