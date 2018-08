A cyclist was hit by a vehicle in Kelowna this afternoon

A cyclist was sent to hospital this afternoon after the individual was hit by a vehicle in Rutland.

The accident happened at the Highway 33 and Aurora Crescent intersection at about 1:15 p.m.

Emails have been sent to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

