Cyclist injured in crash on Harvey Avenue

A cyclist collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Two westbound lanes of Harvey were closed while emergency crews were on scene, causing traffic congestion in the area about 4:45 p.m.

Traffic on Richter Street was also impacted by the crash.

According to a witness the cyclist appeared ‘out of no where’, before the incident.

The man was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance, his injuries are unknown.

No further information is available at this time.

