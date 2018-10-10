Cyclist struck at Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street

The man is being treated in ambulance

A man has been struck by a vehicle on Harvey Avenue and Richter Street.

Two of the three westbound lanes on Harvey are currently blocked off causing traffic congestion from Ethel Street to Ellis Street.

Traffic travelling on Richter street is also impacted by the crash.

It is currently unclear who is at fault.

No further information is available at this time.

