Emergency crews responded to reports of a cyclist struck at Pollard Road and Main Street Thursday, June 24, around 5 p.m. (Scott Polie - Facebook)

Cyclist struck at ‘terrible’ Lake Country intersection

Residents call for changes to be made to Pollard and Main Street crossing

Some Lake Country residents say a Main Street intersection needs more attention, especially after a cyclist was struck Thursday evening.

BC Ambulance Services, RCMP and fire responded to reports of a collision and were on scene at Pollard Road and Main Street just after 5 p.m.

A family member said the cyclist was taken to the hospital but no details of their condition were provided. They also noted the driver was “pretty shaken.”

“That intersection is terrible,” Kristy Hansen wrote in a social media thread.

Others called for a speed limit reduction from 50 to 30 km/h or to turn it into a three-way stop.

RCMP have been contacted for more information.

READ MORE: B.C. cities prepare for the heat as record-high temperatures loom

READ MORE: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingOkanaganRCMP

 

Emergency crews responded to reports of a cyclist struck at Pollard Road and Main Street Thursday, June 24, around 5 p.m. (Scott Polie - Facebook)

Previous story
Canada Day should be time of reflection after unmarked graves discovered: Trudeau
Next story
Swimmers still urged to stay out of Wood Lake in Lake Country

Just Posted

Dozens of family members and friends of Lake Country’s Arlene Westervelt rallied and called for justice outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 25. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Protesters call for justice for drowned Lake Country nurse at Kelowna courts

Classroom space demands in the Mission area is expected to require the reopening of Bellevue Creek Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. (File photo)
Kelowna Mission schools undergo catchment review

Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie
West Kelowna fire crews extinguish blaze spreading towards homes

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Parole hearing for convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders pushed to September