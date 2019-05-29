MVA involving a truck and a cyclist took place on Alexis Park Drive Wednesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Cyclist struck by truck on Alexis Park Drive in Vernon

The incident took place around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning

A cyclist was reportedly struck by a pick-up truck on Alexis Park Drive Wednesday morning.

First responders immediately attended to the scene. The cyclist was reportedly upright and walking moments after the incident.

As of 6:45 a.m., RCMP remain on scene with the driver and the red pick-up truck is currently still on the road blocking one lane heading south between 32nd Avenue and 35 Avenue.

This is allegedly the second incident involving a vehicle hitting a person in the last ten hours. The Morning Star has received reports of an accident Tuesday around 9 p.m. where a pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street. Reporters have reached out to RCMP for confirmation and comments regarding both incidents.

More to come.

