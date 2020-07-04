A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Cyclist struck by vehicle in West Kelowna
The cyclist was transported to hospital by ambulance
A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in West Kelowna.
The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 near the intersection of Pritchard Drive and Newport Road.
The cyclist was placed in an ambulance, according to a witness.
Pritchard Drive was closed both ways for a short period of time, but has since been reopened.
Brendan Shykora
AccidentsCycling
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here